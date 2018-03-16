Here’s a look at the news for March 16.

Utah shoppers sad to see Toys R Us go

Many Utah shoppers are sad to see Toys R Us close its stores, the Deseret News reported.

The company announced it would close more than 800 stores around the world, leaving 30,000 people without jobs, earlier this week.

The closures included four Toys R Us stores and two Babies R Us stores in the Beehive State.

Tin Tran, who shopped at the store on Thursday, said he can’t believe he’ll have to say goodbye to the childhood staple.

"The experience of the kid going to the store, seeing all the toys and (how) it brightens up their face — it's nice," he told the Deseret News. "They see the toys right there. On the internet, it's nice because they deliver straight to your house, but it's not the same experience. At the store, you can actually enjoy and touch the toy and play with the toys. It's way better than the internet."

Read more at the Deseret News.

Sources say Trump to replace H.R. McMaster

Multiple unnamed sources told CNN that President Donald Trump is prepared to oust Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster from his national security advisor position.

Trump may delay the decision because he hasn’t picked a replacement yet, CNN reported.

However, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said there won’t be any changes announced.

"Just spoke to @POTUS and Gen. H.R. McMaster — contrary to reports they have a good working relationship and there are no changes at the NSC,” she said in a tweet.

Another source told CNN that the move may be delayed as McMaster seeks his next position.

Read more at CNN.

Jazz winning streak continues

The Utah Jazz are on a hot streak. The team just won its 19th game in 21 tries with a whopping 116-88 victory over the Phoenix Suns, according to the Deseret News.

In fact, Utah secured the win about midway through the second quarter when the team broke away from the Suns and never looked back.

However, the game still featured some drama, including Donovan Mitchell dunks and the return of Dante Exum.

Oh, and let’s not forget a fight that broke out during the middle of the game.

Read more at the Deseret News.

David Archuleta, Stephanie Nielson headline Mormon LGBT conference

David Archuleta will be the special musical guest at the upcoming fifth annual North Star International Conference on Friday and Saturday in Provo, according to the Deseret News.

Archuleta will be joined by speakers Stephanie Nielson, Tom Christofferson and Hank Smith for an event by a group that calls itself "a faith-affirming resource for Latter-day Saints addressing sexual orientation and gender identity, and who desire to live in harmony with the teachings of Jesus Christ and the doctrines and values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

The event includes breakout sessions on topics related to gender, family and sexual orientation.

“The presentations will include firsthand accounts from individuals and families about reconciling faith with sexual orientation and gender identity,” the Deseret News reported.

Read more at the Deseret News.

MORE NEWS:

The Washington Post: At least 6 dead after Florida bridge collapse; officials searching for more victims in the rubble

CBS News: U.S. military copter crashes with 7 troops on board

Politico: U.S. says Russian hackers targeted American energy grid

ESPN: Arizona duo Deandre Ayton, Allonzo Trier say they'll enter NBA draft

Travel + Leisure: This Time-lapse Video of Athens Is Even More Breathtaking Than You’d Expect