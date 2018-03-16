SALT LAKE CITY — Are you ready for the Infinity War to start?

Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” on Friday morning.

Watch the trailer below.

The two-minute trailer features villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) threatening the batch of Marvel heroes — including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), among many, many others (including, yes, Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland) — in his quest to retrieve the Infinity Stones, which could destroy the entire universe.

And it looks like many of the Avengers are in grave danger.

“Infinity War” hits theaters on April 27 — a week earlier than initially anticipated. The film’s first trailer dropped in November of last year. It's the third Avengers film, but will serve as the beginning of the end to what’s been a 10-year journey of Marvel films, which kicked off with “Iron Man” back in 2008.

The first “Avengers,” released in 2012, sold more than $1.5 billion in the worldwide box office. In total, all Marvel films have sold more than $5.8 billion.

Fans need not worry — it’s not the end of the series quite yet. An untitled fourth Avengers film (which was previously announced as “Infinity War — Part 2”) will arrive in April 2019. However, the fourth Avengers film may not be a direct sequel.

“Our approach has always been … we look at the process, as with (writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely), it's simply the same thing in the way that ‘The Winter Soldier’ relates to ‘Civil War,’ and the way that ‘Civil War’ relates to ‘Infinity War,’” director Joe Russo told Screen Rant. “These two movies will also relate. There's a narrative thread that is connecting these films, but at the same time, there's an independence in terms of what the experience is or where the story goes.”