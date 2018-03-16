SPANISH FORK — A Utah County man was killed in a crash between two trucks Friday morning.

A small pickup truck was heading north on I-15 between Spanish Fork and Payson about 5:40 a.m. when it lost control and went into the median, Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce said.

The pickup vaulted over a barrier in the median and went into the southbound lanes, where it was struck by a semitrailer, Royce said.

The driver of the pickup, a man in his 50s, died due to injuries, Royce said. The driver of the semitrailer was hospitalized in fair condition.

The name of the deceased driver was not released pending notification of family.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash, including the possibility that black ice was involved, Royce said. Black ice had been reported in the area and contributed to "numerous" traffic accidents Friday morning.

The collision closed all southbound lanes of I-15 at 8000 South in Spanish Fork. The Utah Department of Transportation reported the closure was expected to remain until 10 a.m.