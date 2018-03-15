MILLCREEK — Two people have died after their car rammed a power pole on 3300 South in Millcreek, police said.

Witnesses told investigators the car was weaving and appeared to lose control before it struck the pole's south side at a high speed about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, said Unified police detective Ken Hansen. The crash occurred at the 950 East intersection.

The victims' names were not immediately released, and it was not clear Thursday if weather, alcohol or drugs played a role, Hansen said.

Crews were fixing the broken pole that was knocked off its base, and one of the circuits had broken, Hansen said.

A stretch of the busy road from 900 East to 1000 East was expected to remain closed for several hours late Thursday.