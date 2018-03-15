SALT LAKE CITY — Oh! The places you’ll go this weekend: Bon Jovi and Pat Benatar concerts, a Dr. Seuss-themed Utah Symphony performance and a St. Patrick’s Day parade are just a few of the entertaining events taking place in Utah over the next few days.

Utah Symphony and Dr. Seuss

What better way to start off your St. Patrick’s Day than with some green eggs … and ham? Dr. Seuss's birthday was on March 2, but the Utah Symphony is continuing the celebration this weekend with a performance of the classic story “Green Eggs and Ham.” See the tale of Sam-I-Am brought to life, with help from the symphony and the vaudeville-inspired troupe Really Inventive Stuff, March 17, 11 a.m., Abravanel Hall, 123 W. South Temple, $8-$20 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Or if you’re looking for a slightly less whimsical Utah Symphony experience this weekend, the orchestra will also be performing Antonin Dvorak’s “Serenade for Strings” — a piece the composer wrote in just 12 days, according to my.usuo.org. The symphony will perform the work’s five movements at Park City’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church, March 16, 7:30 p.m., 1505 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, $35 for general, $15 for students under age 30 with ID (801-533-6683 or utahsymphony.org).

Bon Jovi

Next month, Bon Jovi is getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — an accomplishment arguably long overdue for the rockers. But before that big day arrives, the band behind hits including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “It’s My Life” will grace Utah with its presence on March 16. The concert has special meaning for longtime Bon Jovi bassist Hugh McDonald, who resides near Park City, as his stepson Jake Johnson will be the opening act for the Vivint Arena show. “Runaway” from all of your troubles and hear Bon Jovi on March 16, 7:30 p.m, 301 W. South Temple, $26.50-$546.50 (801-325-7528 or vivintarena.com).

Shen Yun

You’ve seen the flyers (so many flyers) and the commercials — now it’s finally time for the real thing. Shen Yun, the Chinese dance show, will stop at Salt Lake’s Eccles Theater this weekend, bringing traditional Chinese dances, orchestral works and colorful costumes to Utah, March 16-18, times vary, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main, $80-$150 (801-355-2787 or artsaltlake.org).

Pat Benatar

If you’re wanting to escape the rain this weekend, the weather in St. George looks promising — and Pat Benatar being there doesn’t hurt, either. The powerhouse voice behind “Heartbreaker,” “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Love is a Battlefield” is performing at Dixie State University’s Burns Arena on March 16 — the same night as Bon Jovi, so ‘80s music fans really have a tough choice to make this weekend. The mezzo-soprano rocker’s husband and bandmate Neil “Spyder” Giraldo joins her, and the pair will perform at 7:30 p.m., 700 E. 400 South, St. George, $30-$75 (tuacahn.org).

St. Patrick's Day Parade

March can be a tricky month: We get days teasing us that spring has arrived, only to be quickly reminded that winter isn’t going without a fight. But just when you think you can’t make it through one more week of surprise snow, St. Patrick’s Day comes! Sure, no one is going to give you the day off (although this year, St. Patrick’s falls on a Saturday), but it’s a great excuse to wear green and go out with friends. And in March, we need all the excuses we can get. Celebrate at Salt Lake’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m., 200 S. 500 East to State Street, free for spectators (irishinutah.org).

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News People watch the St. Patrick's Day parade move through The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 18, 2017. This year's parade will start at 10 a.m. on March 17, and will run from 200 S. 500 East to State Street.

Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God”

Easter is just a few weeks away, and several events throughout Utah are already helping to get people into the spirit of the season, including performances of the oratorio “Lamb of God."

Written by Latter-day Saint composer Rob Gardner, “Lamb of God” is a musical retelling of the final days of Jesus Christ’s mortal ministry. In aninterview with the Deseret News, Gardner reflected on the message of his work:

“It’s about Christ, but it’s really about Peter and Mary and Martha and all of those people and their relationship with Christ,” he said. “ … That’s something we can all relate to, trying to have a relationship with the Savior. … It’s easier to relate to Peter and Thomas, who we see as human and having failings, who overcame those, and to see how that goes was a lot more compelling to me in teaching how the Atonement works.”

The Draper Philharmonic will perform “Lamb of God” March 16-17, 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12 C St., free (draperphilharmonic.org); and March 22-24, 7:30 p.m., Draper Park Middle School, 13133 S. 1300 East, Draper, free, tickets required (draperphilharmonic.org).