PROVO — Special musical guest David Archuleta and speakers like Stephanie Nielson, Tom Christofferson and Hank Smith headline the fifth annual conference of North Star International on Friday and Saturday at the Provo Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News FILE - Stephanie Nielson poses for a portraits in her home in Provo on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015.

North Star bills itself as "a faith-affirming resource for Latter-day Saints addressing sexual orientation and gender identity, and who desire to live in harmony with the teachings of Jesus Christ and the doctrines and values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints."

The conference will include more than three dozen breakout sessions on topics for men, women, transgender, spouses/couples and family members featuring local-level church leaders, scholars, therapists and entertainers.

In addition to Nielson, who is a New York Times bestselling author, other keynote speakers include relationship expert Matt Townsend; Mark Yarhouse, chair of an American Psychological Association task force on LGBT issues and religion; and North Star president Bennett Borden.

The presentations will include firsthand accounts from individuals and families about reconciling faith with sexual orientation and gender identity.

North Star also offers a free session for local church leaders interested in learning more about same-sex attraction and gender identity issues at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Over 600 attended the North Star conference last year.

Full details about the conference are available at Conference.NorthStarLDS.org.