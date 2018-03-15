HURRICANE — A driver has died in a crash on state Route 59 Thursday after veering from the roadway in a Nissan Xterra and then overcorrecting, coming to rest crossways in an oncoming lane.

The car was struck by a southbound Nissan Frontier pickup truck about 2 p.m, Hurricane police said in a prepared statement.

Crews took the SUV's driver to Dixie Regional Medical Center, where the patient, whose name has not been released, died within hours. Two people in the truck also were taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Hurricane police said

Investigators were seeking to determine how fast the car was going and why it shot across the road.

The highway was closed in both directions for a half-hour as emergency crews responded.