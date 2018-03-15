The following new mission presidents and their wives have been called by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Armando Ceballos Morales, 63, and Dina de Hoyos de Ceballos, three children, Quintas Ward, Querétaro México Los Arcos Stake: Colombia Medellin Mission, succeeding President Víctor R. Calderón and Sister Patricia Calderón. Brother Ceballos serves as an area Church history adviser and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and bishopric counselor. Born in México City, México, to Rodolfo Ceballos Cano and Maria Morales de Ceballos.

Sister Ceballos also serves as an area Church history adviser and is a former ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. Born in Monterrey, México, to Alfredo de Hoyos and Sarah Estrada de Hoyos.

Daniel G. Gifford, 60, and Heidi Nielson Gifford, six children, Draper 5th Ward, Sandy Utah Hidden Valley Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires East Mission, succeeding President Valentin F. Nuñez and Sister Maria V. Herrera de Nuñez. Brother Gifford serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former bishop, stake and ward Young Men president, high councilor, ward mission leader, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Texas San Antonio Mission. Born in Kalispell, Montana, to Grant R. Gifford and Marlene Choules Gifford.

Sister Gifford serves as a stake Young Women secretary and is a former stake and ward Young Women president, stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor, nursery leader and ward organist. Born in Mesa, Arizona, to Lars P. Nielson and Elberta Brown Nielson.

Craig Kent Hitchcock, 58, and Merry Lee Giacomo Hitchcock, three children, Nephi 9th Ward, Nephi Utah North Stake: Canada Winnipeg Mission, succeeding President John N. Craig and Sister Carol Craig. Brother Hitchcock serves as a stake president and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men adviser and missionary in the Switzerland Zurich Mission. Born in Provo, Utah, to Ralph Ricardo Hitchcock and Carol Deon McIntosh.

Sister Hitchcock serves as a Primary pianist and temple volunteer and is a former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and stake camp director. Born in Provo, Utah, to Donald Gene Giacomo and Marlene Peacock.

Adonai Rocha Lago, 49, and Simone Ribeiro Cavalcanti Lago, three children, Adrianópolis Ward, Manaus Brazil Rio Negro Stake: Brazil Teresina Mission, succeeding President Wilson Melo and Sister Hermínia Melo. Brother Lago serves as a bishop and is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Brazil Brasilia Mission. Born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, to Ideval Suzart Lago and Denise Rocha Lago.

Sister Lago serves as a Sunday School teacher and is a former ward Young Women president, institute teacher, family history center director and missionary in the Brazil Fortaleza Mission. Born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, to Evilasio Cavalcanti and Dilza Ribeiro Cavalcanti.

Spencer Floyd Mack, 62, and Jane Ann Neubert Mack, seven children, Stonewood 3rd Ward, Orem Utah Stonewood Stake: Japan Fukuoka Mission, succeeding President Bradley C. Egan and Sister Mikalyn B. Egan. Brother Mack is a former stake president, bishop, regional welfare agent, branch president, stake Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Japan Sapporo Mission. Born in Salt Lake City to Grant Miller Mack and Olive Beth Kimball Mack.

Sister Mack is a former ward Young Women and Primary president, gospel doctrine teacher and Church-service missionary for the addiction recovery program. Born in Provo, Utah, to Harvey La Mon Neubert and Marylin Jane Oakey Neubert.

Tasara Makasi, 44, and Shamiso Mberengwa Makasi, four children, Ruimsig Ward, Roodepoort South Africa Stake: Zimbabwe Harare Mission, succeeding President T. Jackson Mkhabela and Sister Dorah Mkhabela. Brother Makasi serves as an Area Seventy and is a former stake president, district president, high councilor, institute teacher and missionary in the Zimbabwe Harare Mission. Born in Masvingo, Zimbabwe, to Cleophas Tapiwa Makasi and Francisca Rita Chenjebvu.

Sister Makasi serves as a Primary teacher and is a former district Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor, seminary teacher and Sunday School teacher. Born in Gweru, Zimbabwe, to Carlisto Mberengwa and Muchaneta Dube.

Kent Allen McBeth, 60, and Karen McBeth, six children, San Pasqual Ward, Escondido California Stake: Utah Salt Lake City West Mission, succeeding President L. Scott Palmer and Sister Suzanne Palmer. Brother McBeth serves in the San Diego Young Church-Service Mission and is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, ward Young Men president, elders quorum president and missionary in the Ecuador Quito Mission. Born in Payson, Utah, to Albert Ray McBeth and Marlene Blanche Nielsen.

Sister McBeth also serves in the San Diego Young Church-Service Mission and is a former seminary teacher, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary and Young Women president and nursery leader. Born in San Francisco, California, to Guy Taft Baker and Erma Tew Baker.

Russell Andrew Robinson, 58, and Kelly Cash Robinson, eight children, Dublán Ward, Colonia Dublán México Stake: México Tampico Mission, succeeding President Nelson S. Ramirez Herrera and Sister Gladys I. de la Peña de Ramirez. Brother Robinson serves as a stake presidency counselor and is a former bishop, stake and ward Young Men president, high councilor and missionary in the México North Mission. Born in El Paso, Texas, to John Brentnell Robinson Jr. and Rinda Anderson.

Sister Robinson serves as a Primary pianist and is a former stake Young Women, Relief Society and Primary presidency counselor, ward Primary president and temple ordinance worker. Born in Lakewood, California, to Joe Dean Cash and Carol Aevon Cash.