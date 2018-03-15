“Because of Him,” a popular short video created by the Church for its social-media Easter initiative in 2014, will again be the centerpiece of this year’s campaign.

Comparatively simplified and understated, the initiative this year is designed to be “introspective,” said Chase Lewis, a project manager at Bonneville Communications (Boncom), which has designed the Easter and Christmas initiatives for the Church.

“This year, the Church has decided not to do the big, blowout campaigns with lots of video support and online content to explore,” Lewis explained. “But we are bringing back this favorite video from a few years ago, ‘Because of Him.’ It focuses on major innovations over the past 100 years that have changed the world. Then it cuts to the life of the Savior — specifically Holy Week — and how the events of Holy Week changed the world forever as well.”

The 2 ½ minute video has been a “fan favorite” since it was introduced four years ago and has garnered some 5.7 million views on YouTube, Lewis said.

“I think it has been one of our highest-performing campaign videos. But we’re excited about it. We’re excited to be able to energize something that people really loved and hopefully give them something to think about and a new perspective on Holy Week, that they can really use that time to introspectively ponder their relationship with the Savior.”

Mike Grass, who is in charge of earned media with Bocom, said the video will be publicized with ads on Facebook and Instagram beginning Palm Sunday, March 25, with an invitation to go to the Church website Mormon.org to find the video.

“As Chase said, it’s an introspective message, it’s not ‘Light of the World,’ it’s more of something that you would internalize,” Grass said.

It will be an invitation to ponder what has happened because of the Savior and to apply that knowledge in one’s own life, he added.

To view the video before the campaign begins, go to mormon.org/video/because-of-him.