Cleon and Betty Tucker were married 77 years ago, on March 14, 1941, in the Salt Lake Temple. They are members of the Mueller Park 10th Ward, Bountiful Utah Mueller Park Stake. They are the parents to seven children and have 31 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

