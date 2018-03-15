New Stakes

Four new stakes have been created.

A new stake was created from the Paynesville Liberia District. The Paynesville Liberia Stake, which consists of the Boys Town and Morris Farm branches and the Paynesville 1st, Paynesville 2nd, Paynesville 3rd, Soul Clinic and Thinker Village wards, was created by Elder Terence M. Vinson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder John A. Koranteng, an Area Seventy.

A new stake was created from the Calabar Nigeria Stake. The Calabar Nigeria North Stake, which consists of the Marian Boulevard branch and the Federal Housing, Ikot Ansa, Ikot Eneobong, Ikot Nkebre, MCC and Odukpani wards, was created by Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy, and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, an Area Seventy.

A new stake was created from the Queen Creek Arizona East Stake. The Queen Creek Arizona Ocotillo Stake, which consists of the Castlegate 1st, Castlegate 2nd, Castlegate 3rd, Creekside, Laredo Ranch and Morningside wards, was created by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jay B. Jones, an Area Seventy.

A new stake was created from the Accra Ghana Adenta and the Accra Ghana Ofankor stakes. The Accra Ghana Madina Stake, which consists of the Haatso and Legion branches and the Achimota, Agbogba, Ashaley Botwe, Kwabenya, Madina 1st and Madina 2nd wards, was created by Elder Marcus B. Nash, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Anthony Quaisie, an Area Seventy.

PAYNESVILLE LIBERIA STAKE: (Dec. 10, 2017) President — Togar W. Okai, 39, project administrator, Mission Builders International; wife, Saybioh H. Johnson Okai. Counselors — Stephen G. Peters, 38, principal, Borto Academy; wife, denise Nelson Peters. Gibson K. Deckor, 28, self-employed; wife, Fait Flomee Decker.

CALABAR NIGERIA NORTH STAKE: (Dec. 3, 2017) President — Victor O. Bassey, 48, senior lecturer, University of Calabar; wife, Uche N. Bassey. Counselors — Edward A. Elemi, 53, billing officer, PHED; wife, Justina E. Elemi. Walter I. Obeten, 48, assistant director, Cross River Govt.; wife, Jane B. Arikpo.

QUEEN CREEK ARIZONA OCOTILLO STAKE: (Jan. 14, 2018) President — Randon H. Riffey, 57, procurrement manager, Pinal County; wife, Sheri L. G. Riffey. Counselors — David S. Butler, 40, budget coordinator, City of Mesa; wife, Erin E. M. Butler. Douglas S. Tanner, 33, vice president of product development, Hurdman Inc.; wife, Kendra D. B. Tanner.

ACCRA GHANA MADINA STAKE: (Jan.21, 2018) President — Samuel E. Eghan, 44, chief commercial officer, Forms Capital; wife, Paulina K.A. Eghan. Counselors — Yaw A. Danso, 34, seminaries and institute coordinator; wife, Priscilla Annoh. Edwin K. Ewudzie, 34, quality assurance tester, Ken Auton; wife, Adwa Dansoa T. Ewudzie.

Reorganized Stakes

IKOT EKPENE NIGERIA STAKE: (Dec. 10, 2017) President — Emmanuel I. Okon, 37, supervisor, Ronesans Const. Ltd.; succeeding Kufre O. Etim; wife, Veronica A. Udoh. Counselors — Anieran S. Esiere, 61, hospital administrator; wife, Grace A. Esiere. Nse-Abasi A. Lido, 49, self-employed; wife, Gloria B. Etukarpan.

ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO EAST STAKE: (Jan. 7, 2018) President — Chad E. Hjorth, 47, industrial hygenist; succeeding, Brett L. Redmund; wife, Mee V. Hjorth. Counselors — Shawn L. Pearce, 44, territory business manager, Alkermes; wife, Amber D. D. Pearce. Jason A. Payne, 41, department manager, Sandia National Laboratories; wife, Joy J. Payne.