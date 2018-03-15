Owen W. Cahoon, 80, who served on the Sunday School General Board Child Committee, died on Feb. 27, 2018, in Syracuse, Utah.

Richard West Jacobs, 77, who served as director of the Laie Hawaii Temple Visitors’ Center from 2007-2009, died on March 1, 2018, in Farmington, Utah.

Don Watson, 89, who was a regional representative in Idaho from 1986-1992, died on March 2, 2018, in Meridian, Idaho.

Carol Jean Holmes, 83, who served with her husband, Alma Davis Anderson, as he presided over the Denmark Copenhagen Misssion from 1992-1995, died on March 3, 2018, in Taylorsville, Utah.