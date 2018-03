Doris Rucker Wasden of the Apple Farms Ward, Salt Lake Granger Stake, turned 100 on March 3.

Maytha Mitchell Boardman of the Parowan 3rd Ward, Parowan Utah Stake, turned 101 on March 13.

The LDS Church News is an official publication of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The publication's content supports the doctrines, principles and practices of the Church.