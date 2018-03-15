SALT LAKE CITY — A Murray woman was found not guilty Thursday of abusing a toddler in her day care years ago, but jurors were unable to reach a verdict on charges related to two other children.

Kami Kay Tollefson, 45, showed little emotion as the decision was read, but accepted a congratulatory pat on the shoulder from a family member once the jurors had left the room. Her attorney declined to comment as she left the courtroom.

Meanwhile, quiet cries could be heard from the children's parents.

Tollefson was charged in 2010 with three counts of child abuse, a second-degree felony, in connection with the injuries of three children under her care. The five-man, three-woman jury also had an option to convict Tollefson of a lesser offense of negligent child abuse, a class A misdemeanor, on each charge.

Tollefson was acquitted of injuring an 18-month-old boy, who was somehow deprived of oxygen for an estimated 30 seconds while in her care in 2009, to the point that the blood vessels in his face began to burst.

A mistrial was declared for the two counts jurors were hung on.

In one instance, a 16-month-old boy was hit so hard by something while at the day care in 2008 that his pancreas split, requiring emergency surgery. In the other, a 13-month-old girl suffered head trauma in 2010, leaving internal bleeding and detached retinas.

Prosecutor Donna Kelly said it was unknown Thursday how they would proceed with the hung charges.

Prosecutors alleged that Tollefson hit, squeezed or shook the three children, then returned them to their parents with little explanation. But Tollefson's attorneys maintained that evidence in the case was minimal, while three unfortunate accidents had been lumped together and labeled a crime.

The children have recovered from their injuries over the years, while their parents followed the case through the court system.

Tollefson's case has dragged on for eight years as the Murray woman changed attorneys, rescheduled trial dates and negotiated with prosecutors. The case ultimately proceeded to trial after the children's mothers implored 3rd District Judge Randall Skanchy to reject a plea deal that would have required no jail time and no admission of guilt from Tollefson.

After seven days at trial, jurors deliberated the case for about five hours on Wednesday. After returning Thursday morning, they indicated shortly before 11 a.m. that they could not reach a unanimous verdict on two of the three charges.

Third District Judge Randall Skanchy gave they jurors an instruction to resume deliberations, keeping in mind that they should not change their individual opinions just to return a verdict, but that they should be willing to change their decision if the evidence persuaded them.

They returned their decision about 2 p.m.

Additional information will be posted throughout the afternoon.