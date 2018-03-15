SALT LAKE CITY — Eight Republicans have jumped into the U.S. Senate race so far — many of them saying they’re gunning for Mitt Romney.

Romney seems to be enjoying incumbent status even though the only elected office he has held is governor Massachusetts. Utah State Auditor John Dougall, who is flirting with a run himself, complained earlier that Romney's candidacy should drive a conversation not a coronation.

But it has started a conversation — about Romney.

To wit, from various GOP candidate announcements and websites:

• "Dr. Mike Kennedy, three-term member of the Utah State House of Representatives, from northern Utah County, filed to run for US Senate as a Republican against former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney today."

• "Perhaps it's this 'rebellious' streak — re-emergent in alternating generations of his family tree — that compels Sam (Parker) to run against Mitt Romney for the US Senate."

• "St. George attorney and Utah Republican assembly leader Larry Meyers is taking on former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney for the Utah Republican Party nomination for the US Senate. Unlike Romney, Meyers is a longtime Utah resident and will be a strong voice supporting the conservative movement and limited, constitutional government."

Still, Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, is the clear favorite in the race.

"I don't know that the frontrunner status is ever anything other than an anchor for whoever takes that title," Romney said after filing his candidacy Thursday.

But to the other Republican candidates in the race, "Come on in. The water's fine," he said. "We'll enjoy the time together and we'll see them on the trail."

The deadline for declaring candidacy for federal, state and local elected offices is today at 5 p.m.

Democratic Salt Lake County Councilwoman Jenny Wilson has been campaigning for U.S. Senate since last summer and officially filed to run on Tuesday. She appears to be the favorite among the Democrats in the race. She appears to have the inside track among the three Democrats seeking the party's nomination so far.

Like some Republicans, she said she too is concerned about a Romney coronation.

"He's been through a rigorous race before and he should not be given a free ride by anybody," Wilson said. "I'm ready to battle. I welcome it."

Utah's four U.S. House members — Reps. Rob Bishop, Chris Stewart, Mia Love and John Curtis, all Republicans — have filed to run for re-election. Bishop, Stewart and Curtis have Republican challengers.

Five Democrats, including Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, are vying for the chance to face Love in the 4th District.

Democratic, United Utah and Independent American party candidates also filed to run in some of those House races.

The Utah Republican Party State Central Committee's recent bylaw change has caused lingering confusion among GOP candidates. Under the rule, Republicans candidates in the 1st and 2nd congressional districts — the ones held by Bishop and Stewart, respectively — who gather signatures to get on the primary election ballot would be kicked out of the party.

The state elections office said Thursday it is sticking by the state law that allows candidates to collect signatures or go through the caucus and convention system to secure a party's nomination.

More information will be posted throughout the day.