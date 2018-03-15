SALT LAKE CITY — Robert Abrams, a Jewish leader and former New York attorney general, has toured Mormon temples before.

As he toured the newly renovated Jordan River Temple with Jewish and LDS Church leaders Wednesday, he again considered what the two religions have in common.

“To go through this temple today and to see so many of the Jewish Old Testament themes found in this temple and memorialized in this temple — it just really reaffirms the connection between (Jews and Mormons),” Abrams said in a Mormon Newsroom article. “And there's a powerful feeling of peace when you come out of the temple.”

Abrams was one of 11 Jewish leaders from New York and Los Angeles who came to Utah on March 13-14 for a tour of the Jordan River Temple and welfare facilities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a Mormon Newsroom article. The visit is part of an ongoing interfaith relationship between LDS Church leaders and Jewish leaders.

Several high-ranking Latter-day Saint leaders hosted the delegation, including Elder Quentin L. Cook, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as Sister Jean B. Bingham, general Relief Society president; Sister Joy D. Jones, general Primary president, and Sister Neill F. Marriott, second counselor in the general Young Women's presidency.

In addition to seeing the Jordan River Temple, the delegation visited Welfare Square, the Humanitarian Center, the Family History Library and Temple Square.

Elder Christofferson has been nurturing friendships with Jewish leaders for several years and encouraged church members to do the same.

“Only good can come out of mutual understanding,” Elder Christofferson said in the article. “And as we know each other better, we resolve conflicts that might exist, we avoid conflicts and we're able to collaborate in doing good things together. It multiplies our capacity, I think, on all sides to accomplish our own ministry. And we're just better people with that kind of association.”

Read the entire article by clicking here.