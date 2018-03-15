Three Utah cities ranked among the top 10 least-fat cities in the country in a recent report from WalletHub.

The Provo-Orem area, the Ogden-Clearfield area and Salt Lake City ranked within the bottom 10 of the Wallethub’s list of “fattest cities in America.” These were the only Utah cities on the list.

Salt Lake City ranked as the third least-fat city. Provo-Orem finished at No. 10 and Ogden-Clearfield ended at No. 9 on the list.

Salt Lake City had the country’s fifth-lowest percentage of physically inactive adults and fifth-lowest lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Provo-Orem had the second-lowest percentage of adults with high blood pressure and the fourth lowest percentage of adults with the highest cholesterol. The two cities also had the lowest overall percentage of physically active adults.

The Portland, Oregon, area was the least-fat city, followed closely by Honolulu, Hawaii.

Meanwhile, Little Rock, Arkansas, area ranked as the fattest city, followed by the Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, metro area.

WalletHub put together the report by reviewing 18 different indicators about weight-related problems. The project look at physically inactive adults and projected obesity rates. WalletHub used data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, county health rankings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service, Child and Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative, Gallup, Trust for America's Health and additional WalletHub research.

Last year, Jackson, Mississippi, ranked as the fattest city in the country, followed by the Memphis, Tennessee, area, according to US News and World Report.