Here’s a look at the news for March 15.

Salt Lake City can now bid for Olympic Games

Salt Lake City’s hopes of hosting another Winter Games took a serious turn for the better Wednesday as the U.S. Olympic Committee agreed to hold a bidding process for the 2026 games, according to the Deseret News.

The USOC told the International Olympic Committee that American cities can now bid to host the 2026 Winter Games.

The IOC could award the 2026 or 2030 Winter Games to one of these cities, which will need to submit their bids now to qualify.

Only two other American cities, Denver and the Reno-Tahoe area, have expressed interest. Other international cities who have shared interest include Sion, Switzerland; Calgary, Canada; Stockholm; and Sapporo, Japan.

Utes take the first game in NIT

The University of Utah stormed into the NIT Tournament and never looked back, taking down UC Davis 69-59 Wednesday night, the Deseret News reported.

The Utes trailed the entire game until cutting the deficit down in the third quarter. The team then went on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to overtake UC Davis.

The Utes will face No. 3 LSU in the second round Monday night.

Meanwhile, BYU fell short in its opening tourney game against Stanford.

Pressure mounting over inland port bill

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert met today to discuss a bill that would allow the creation of an inland port authority in Salt Lake City’s northwest quadrant, according to the Deseret News.

Biskupski reportedly wanted to convince Herbert to veto the bill that would give the state and the port authority power and control over that section of the city.

"The meeting was positive," said Paul Murphy, the mayor's deputy director of communications. "The governor listened to the objections from the city and promised to meet with legislators and others before making a decision, and he said he would call (the mayor) before he makes a decision."

Herbert previously said he still plans to sign the bill, but he might make some small tweaks if needed.

"Gov. Herbert and Mayor Biskupski had a productive conversation this morning," governor spokesman Paul Edwards said in a statement Wednesday. "The governor appreciated the opportunity to listen to the mayor's concerns about SB234."

Toys R Us likely to end its run in the U.S.

Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy Thursday morning, saying in its filing to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court that it planned to liquidate its assets, to the USA Today.

The decision will likely lead to all 735 stores to close.

The company hoped to keep at least 400 stores open, but they didn’t have enough cash reserve to do it.

“The stark reality is that the Debtors (Toys R Us) are projected to run out of cash in the U.S. in May 2018,” the motion stated.

MORE NEWS:

