SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon Prime customers are about to receive some free video games.

Twitch announced Tuesday that it will give Amazon Prime customers free copies of games “Superhot” and “Oxenfree” beginning this Thursday.

Then, April 1, Prime customers will receive free copies of “Tales from the Borderlands” and “Steamworld Dig 2.”

Just Announced! Free Games with Prime! Starting Thursday 3/15, we're upgrading your membership by giving you a collection of FREE GAMES EVERY MONTH! More info, including March and April games: https://t.co/GxaCK30F4w pic.twitter.com/hoteYmvArc — Twitch Prime (@TwitchPrime) March 13, 2018

The company said it will also make eight independent games available for free. The team also launched a list of titles that will soon become available for free over the next two months.

Those games include: "Superhot," "Shadow Tactics," "Tales from Candlekeep," "Oxenfree," and "Mr. Shifty" in March and "Tales from the Borderlands," "SteamWorld Dig 2," "Kingsway," "Tokyo 42" and "Dubwars."

According to The Verge, this is the first time Amazon and Twitch are using their partnership to send out free games to customers.

Back in 2016, Amazon and Twitch announced that Twitch fans who sign up for Amazon Prime would receive free game downloads, in-game items and free Twitch watching without ads, according to WIRED. A Twitch Prime membership comes free with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $12.99 a month or $99 a year.

However, as BGR reported, Twitch users will be familiar with this practice, as the video game streaming service offers plenty of free games to its user base.

Amazon Prime members may want to involve themselves in this process if they're not big gamers, BGR reported.

“Even if you’re a parent who doesn’t have the time or patience to play any video games, let alone watch others do it on Twitch, you should still familiarize yourself with the service if you’re already a paying Prime subscriber,” according to BGR. “Twitch is, after all, an Amazon property. Your kids will thank you later, even though the games offered won’t necessarily be the blockbuster hits in the industry.”