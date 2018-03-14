DRAPER — A worker has died after a chute he was installing at a Geneva Rock operation in Draper fell on him, authorities said.

The 57-year-old Lee MacKay died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon, Draper police said. Officers offered condolences to his family and co-workers.

MacKay was trying to free the heavy piece of equipment that had become stuck when it struck him in the head around 1:30 p.m., said Draper Police Sgt. Chad Carpenter.

Draper detectives and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating.

No further details were immediately released.

