Here's a genius idea for the wall. It's free, a moneymaker and it will make both countries and both political sides happy.

First, give rich people the opportunity to build sections of the wall. On their 20-foot-high section they can put their name, business logo, ad or art (real or electronic). The president, undoubtedly, will do the longest segment himself, his section towering over the other sections. People wanting to make a bold, differing political statement can have a gate built into their sections.

Mexico, not wanting to have their side blank, can fill it with art or business logos as well.

It will be known as the really great wall. Roads will go along it on both sides, bringing tourists and their money to both economies. Motels, restaurants, oases. Wonderful. Win-win for all.

Roger Williams

Provo