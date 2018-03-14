CLEARFIELD — The city has some big aspirations to redevelop a section of land it is in the process of purchasing for $4.75 million.

But the move isn't sitting well with residents of a mobile home park that will be forced to move.

The city is currently under contract to purchase the Clearfield Mobile Home Park at 442 S. State. According to a news release from the city, the park sits on 15 acres in the heart of the city and includes 172 mobile home spaces, with approximately 47 units occupied.

“This has been an area that we have wanted to redevelop and bring a little more life into for quite some time,” said Trevor Cahoon, communication coordinator for Clearfield.

But some Clearfield Mobile Home Park residents said the city never indicated to them before Tuesday night’s meeting that it was going to close the park.

This news came as a big surprise to John J. Mallorey, a disabled veteran who has lived there for three years and doesn’t know where else he would go.

“When I came here, it had a bad reputation and I feel safe here, and I don’t feel safe a lot of places,” Mallorey said.

The city has not decided when anyone would be asked to leave, yet.

“Currently, we will be the owners after we sign on the property,” Cahoon said. “At that point, they will continue to make their same rent payments until the time is determined by the city that the park will be closed. We anticipate a 90-day notice period on that closure, allowing the residents ample opportunity to find a new placement, and we will assist them to do that as well.”

Cahoon said the city plans to communicate with the residents on a regular basis and its goal is to have them be a part of the process. They’ll also provide financial assistance to the people moving out.

“I’m a religious man and I pray, and for the last eight or nine months I’ve been counting my blessings,” Mallorey said. “I’ve landed on my feet. I felt comfortable. I felt at home, and this is just another mountain to climb.”

Contributing: Viviane Vo-Duc