FARMINGTON — A middle school teacher who allegedly told police he has fantasies about his teen students has been charged with trying to entice a teenage girl into having sex.

Nathaniel James Park, 30, of Ogden, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with enticing a minor, a second-degree felony, and three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

From August through January, Park had conversations via social media with someone who he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually an undercover police officer, according to charging documents. During that time, Park "repeatedly enticed the officer to engage in sex and sent the officer photos and videos," the charges state.

Park is described in court documents as "a middle school math teacher" who told police after he was arrested that "he frequently viewed child pornography, and that he fantasized about seducing his teenage female students."

He was originally arrested in January. According to his booking report, Park was a teacher in West Jordan. Court documents do not say where he taught school and Jordan School District spokesman Scott Iddings would not identify the school Wednesday.

Iddings confirmed only that Park taught in the district from August of 2016 until his resignation on Jan. 22. He said there is no evidence that any students were victimized by Park or that any of the crimes he's accused of committing occurred in West Jordan.