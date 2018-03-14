LOGAN — Intermountain Healthcare is sponsoring several classes on becoming super baby-sitters. The classes, which are $35, are geared toward youth 9 to 14.

During the class, participants will learn about infant care, safety, first aid, and fun activities. The cost of the class includes a light lunch, a baby-sitting book, and tote bag.

The five-hour classes will be held at Logan Regional Hospital, 500 E. 1400 North, on Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, June 12, 11 a.m. ; Tuesday, June 19, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, June 26, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, July 10, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, July 17, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, July 31, 11 a.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 7, 11 a.m.

To register, log on to intermountainhealthcare.org and search for “Super Sitter” under classes and events.