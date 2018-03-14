OGDEN — Intermountain Healthcare is sponsoring several baby-sitting classes geared toward youth 9 to 15.

During the two-hour class, participants will learn about fun and safe activities to do while baby-sitting; safety rules for hand hygiene and giving children medication; safety issues; feeding, burping and diapering an infant; how to recognize and respond to a child’s cues; how to help a child that is choking; infant and child CPR; and how to calm a crying infant.

Each participant is asked to bring a doll or teddy bear and a baby blanket to the class. Cost is $25 and includes a tote bag that includes a packet of all the information discussed in the class.

Classes will be held at McKay-Dee Hospital’s Education Center, 4401 Harrison Blvd., on Monday, March 19, 4 p.m.; Monday, April 23, 4 p.m.; Friday, June 22, 10 a.m.; Monday, July 16, 10 a.m.; Monday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.; and Monday, Sept. 24, 4 p.m.

To register, log on to intermountainhealthcare.org and search for “Super Sitter” under classes and events.