COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Residents and are invited to attend an open house to discuss a master plan for Wasatch Boulevard.

The meeting will be held at City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., on Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The master plan, which focuses on the corridor between I-215 and the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, will be used to guide future evolution of the roadway and the communities it serves.

“This planning effort will paint a comprehensive picture of the corridor; develop a long-range vision for the corridor; and develop strategies to achieve the vision,” Mike Johnson, Cottonwood Heights senior planner, said in a statement. “We appreciate the input from community members who contributed valuable perspectives and great additional ideas for achieving the corridor goals.”