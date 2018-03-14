SALT LAKE CITY — “The Last Jedi” has a secret, musical cut of the film, and you won't need any Force trickery to find it.

“Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted out how buyers could unlock special features on the film’s Blu-ray and digital downloads. The on-demand version of the film dropped on Tuesday, while the Blu-ray is due out on March 27.

Johnson wrote that viewers can unlock a music-only version of the film that features composer John Williams' “Last Jedi” score.

“'The Last Jedi's' out today in the States for digital download, Blu in two weeks. Of all the special features, my favorite one is kinda hidden, so wanted to call it out. If you buy the movie anywhere online (or the blu) you have access to a music-only version of TLJ,” he tweeted.

The Last Jedi’s out today in the states for digital download, blu in two weeks. Of all the special features, my favorite one is kinda hidden, so wanted to call it out. If you buy the movie anywhere online (or the blu) you have access to a music only version of TLJ. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

He added in a separate tweet, “This is the full movie, but with no dialogue, fx or backgrounds … just John’s score. I really wanted to put this out, it’s really something to see John’s music play with the movie, like a silent film.”

This is the full movie, but with no dialogue, fx or backgrounds... just John’s score. I really wanted to put this out, it’s really something to see John’s music play with the movie, like a silent film. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

However, Johnson said there’s a hiccup that fans will have to get past.

“The one hoop you have to jump through to get it: get the Movies Anywhere app and link whatever account you bought the movie with to it. It’s free, it works pretty painlessly. Kinda a pain I know, but I think it’s worth it to get this version,” he tweeted.

The one hoop you have to jump through to get it: get the Movies Anywhere app and link whatever account you bought the movie with to it. It’s free, it works pretty painlessly. Kinda a pain I know, but I think it’s worth it to get this version. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 13, 2018

You can download the Movies Anywhere app on iTunes for free.

Other special features popped up online over the last week. The Star Wars Legacy Twitter account shared a sneak-peak at one video that shows actor Mark Hamill getting emotional when he saw Frank Oz working on a Yoda puppet during the film’s production, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mark Hamill getting emotional upon seeing yoda is precious pic.twitter.com/89vxVbn6v8 — Star Wars Legacy (@theswlegacy) March 12, 2018

“Last Jedi” will also include 14 deleted scenes. One of those scenes, which heavily features Captain Phasma, appeared on “The Star Wars Show” last week.

“Last Jedi” earned more than $1.3 billion since it opened back in December 2017, and received four Oscar nominations for visual effects, sound, sound editing and original score.