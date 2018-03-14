SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe apologized for comments he made last week about how the subscription service tracks copious amounts of data.

Lowe published an open letter to MoviePass’ website apologizing to customers and anyone who read the comments.

“First and foremost, I apologize for these comments and the concern they caused. At MoviePass, we take customer privacy extremely seriously,” he wrote in the open letter.

He said in his letter that MoviePass customers have to opt-in to location services in order for MoviePass to obtain that information.

Lowe said last month that MoviePass has plenty of data on its customers. A report from Media Play News first revealed that Lowe said at a conference that MoviePass receives “an enormous amount of information.”

“We know all about you,” he said, according to the report. “We watch how you drive from home to the movies,” he said. “We watch where you go afterwards.”

He said that the company's long-term goal was to collect enough data that MoviePass could plan out customers’ entire evenings before and after they attend a movie, as the Deseret News reported.

Lowe's comments caused ripples of suspicion across the internet. The company updated its iOS app to pull the “unused app location” feature, according to Engadget.

The company released a statement to Engadget.

“Today, MoviePass released a new app update, including the removal of some unused app location capabilities,” the statement said. “While part of our vision includes using location-based marketing to enhance the movie-going experience for our members, we aren't using some of that functionality today. Our members will always have the option to choose the location-based services that are right for them today and in the future.”

But don’t expect MoviePass to stop collecting data. As The Verge reported, the company's website states that the company will have to amend its policy if it ever intends to sell customer data.