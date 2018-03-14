Clouds take on a pink and purple tinge as the sun rises over the Wasatch Mountains in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. After several days of clear, sunny weather, a storm system is expected to bring rain and snow to the Wasatch Front. According to the National Weather Service, the area can expect rain showers, mainly after noon on Thursday, with a high near 50. Friday is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. Saturday will bring a chance of rain and snow showers, with highs in the upper 40s, but little or no snow accumulation is expected. The forecast calls for a slight chance of snow showers Sunday with a high in the upper 40s.

