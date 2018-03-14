This year’s Domopalooza kicked off with dancing ninjas, one of whom was Domo CEO Josh James.

The Kinjaz competitive dance group appeared on stage for a quick dance routine to open up the event, which is running this week to promote Domo software.

Watch a video of the performance below.

So this is happening right now at #DP18 pic.twitter.com/uMa08mW9Zx — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 14, 2018

The group included a "master" dancer, who donned a golden hat and mask to shield his identity.

The PA announcer then declared James would appear on the stage. The master ninja dancer took off his mask, revealing himself to be James.

James said he worked on the dance routine for 14 days

One of the dancers then opened up with some freestyle dance set to the edited version of the song “King’s Dead,” by Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, James Blake and Future.