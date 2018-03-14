Here’s a look at the news for March 14.

Stephen Hawking dies

Physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in Cambridge, England, according to the BBC News.

Hawking’s theories on the creation of the universe went mainstream in 1988 with the book “A Brief History of Time.”

Hawking’s three children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, released a statement about their father’s passing.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years! He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever," they said.

Special election down to absentee ballots

A special election in the race for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District came down to absentee ballots on Tuesday night, CNN reported.

But it looks like Democrat Conor Lamb will score a major upset over Republican Rick Saccone in the election.

Lamb claimed victory Tuesday night.

"It took a little longer than we thought, but we did it," he said. "You did it."

Lamb only held a 847-vote lead on Saccone with only absentee ballots remaining. No winner was decided on Tuesday night.

Saccone said he isn’t giving up yet, though.

"We are still fighting the fight. It's not over yet," he said.

Utah Jazz dominate Pistons

The Utah Jazz are back in town for a four-game homestand, and they’re already keeping up their winning ways

The Jazz jumped out to an early and never looked back, cruising to a solid 110-79 victory over the Detroit Pistons, the Deseret News reported.

Three Utah players scored at least eight points. Rudy Gobert led the entire night with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko claimed 16 points on the night against his former team.

“It’s always a little special to play your former team but I just got it going a little bit and you might have a little extra energy, I don’t know,” he said.

Sterling Scholar winners announced

Vikrant Ragula won the General Sterling Scholar for the 2018 Deseret News/KSL Sterling Scholar Program on Tuesday night, according to the Deseret News.

"It was really surprising because I didn't expect it. I was really surprised at the beginning when I won my category because that was unexpected. It was just nice to top it off with the general (scholarship). That is the biggest highlight for me," he said.

He won in the business and marketing category for his work on a robot called Police-Bot, which works to bridge the gap between police and civilians at traffic stops.

He designed the robot with his brother, who was the runner-up in the computer technology category.

Together, the two brothers campaigned for the Granite School District's school construction bond issue, which voters approved, funding a rebuild of the brothers’ high school, Skyline High School.

