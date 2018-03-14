COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Huddled on the football field bleachers under light rain, hundreds of Brighton High School students sat in silence Wednesday as the names of victims of the recent Parkland, Florida, school shooting were read aloud.

Students in attendance said they reflected on the deaths of 17 students and teachers and their own roles in furthering the national conversation on school safety.

At the conclusion of the observance at Brighton High, student organizer Isaac Reese called on each of his classmates to send an email to their elected representatives by the end of the day."We cannot let students our age die in vain," Reese said. "If we don't take action, who will?"Brighton High student Kadin Lightel said he attended the event to mourn the loss of the students and school employees who died in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I'm also here because there needs to be a conversation about what's going on because this is happening so often," Lightel said.

"The fact that people can't feel safe at school anymore is just a really scary thing because this is supposed to be a safe space."

The mood was somber and it was eerily quiet. The only audible sounds were people sniffling and a drone flying overhead.

Kaitlyn Baggett, a junior, sat on the front row and reflected about the loss of life and the nationwide movement by students demanding action.

"It was hard. It was very hard to think about how kids showed up for school one day and some of them were not able to make it home. Being able to be in this movement makes me very, very proud. I think we're going to be one of the generations to make a change," she said.

Brighton students joined their peers across the state and the country by putting down their pencils and pens and walking out of class at 10 a.m. to protest gun violence.

Activists are hoping Wednesday's national school walkout will be the biggest demonstration of student activism yet in response to last month's massacre in Florida.

Hundreds of students multiple Utah high schools, junior high schools and even elementary schools participated in the event.

This story will be updated throughout the day.