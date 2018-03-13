WEST JORDAN — Police have arrested a boy who they say threatened gun violence over Instagram at a middle school in West Jordan.

Several people called police Tuesday evening, saying they had concerns about the post, said West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt. The boy, whose name and age were not released, had posted picture of himself holding a handgun, Holt said.

A comment on the post asked, "Are you going to shoot up the school?" and the poster replied, "(Expletive) yes," followed by #JoelPJensen and a series of emojis, Holt said.

The boy may once have been a student at Joel P. Jensen Middle School but was not enrolled as of Tuesday, Holt said.

"We take these kinds of matters very seriously," Holt said. "Even if it was a joke, we don't consider it to be a joke."

Holt said officers took the boy into custody swiftly and were investigating.

The threat follows the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneyman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17.