Resident Gloria Morgan walks with a Salt Lake City firefighter as they work on a fire at her duplex on Fremont Avenue on Tuesday. The blaze on Salt Lake City's west side tore through a carport and into the eaves of the single-story home, causing roughly $100,000 in damage. Crews quickly doused the flames about 8 a.m., sparing the inside of the building from serious damage. The cause was under investigation.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.