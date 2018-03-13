SANDY — Officers seeking to arrest a suspect in a federal criminal case shot and injured the man while he was in a car near a Sandy light-rail stop, authorities said.

He was struck by more than one round and taken to Intermountain Medical Center, said Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger. The extent of his injuries wasn't immediately known and his name was not released.

No officers were injured.

Other people were in the car at the time, but no one else was wounded, Carriger said. The shooting happened near 180 E. 8960 South in Sandy, near a TRAX stop, about 5 p.m.

The officers were seeking to serve an arrest warrant in a case investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Carriger said.

"When contact was made, based on some actions of suspect, shots were fired by the officers attempting to serve that warrant," Carriger said.

"It's just too early to speculate as to what the motive was or what precipitated the shooting," he added.

It wasn't immediately known which agency the officers who fired are from. Local and federal officers approached the man to serve the federal arrest warrant, Carriger said.

Sandy police and Utah Transit Authority police said their employees weren't involved.

Carriger said he didn't know if the suspect had a gun or if the man tried to hit police with his car.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.