SALT LAKE CITY — Pioneer Theatre Company’s 2018-2019 season is jam-packed with award-winning material that audiences won’t want to miss.

The Salt Lake City company announced the season on Tuesday in a press release. Beginning with a regional debut of the 2017 Tony Award-winning play “Oslo” by J.T. Rogers this September, PTC will opt for more spooky material in time for Halloween with Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.” Following a holiday treat of “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” in December, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, James Goldman's 1966 play “The Lion in Winter” will debut in January 2019.

Romance fans can also look forward to Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová's Tony Award- and Grammy Award-winning musical “Once” in February before the theater company concludes the season with “Sweat,” the 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Lynn Nottage and Jim Jacobs, and Warren Casey's classic musical “Grease.”

According to Managing Director Chris Lino, Pioneer Theatre Company’s calendar contains a refreshing mix of the old and the new.

“Last season, we had the pleasure of seeing audiences attend a production they knew little about, such as Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's ‘Bright Star’ or Jeff Talbott's ‘i,’ and leave the theatre excited by something altogether new to them,” Lino said in the press release. “We hope that theatergoers will find that unexpected new favorite among our selection for the 2018-2019 season.”

PTC will also continue to feature their annual Play-By-Play series — dates and titles will be announced at a later date — as well as their Concert Productions, with performances March 15-16, 2019, title to be announced.

Ticket prices for Pioneer Theatre Company’s 2018-2019 season are $44-$66 for musicals and $30-$45 for non-musicals. Season tickets, packages and passes are also available. Visit pioneertheatre.org or call 801-581-6961 for more details.