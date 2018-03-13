Lance Allred, the first deaf player in NBA history, chats with Herriman High students McClain and McCall Morris after speaking at the school in Herriman on Tuesday. Allred, who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and college at basketball for Weber State University and the University of Utah, is now a motivational speaker and currently the TEDx star of “What is Your Polygamy.” During his visit to the school, Allred, who is legally deaf from RH complications at birth, shared his story of being an underdog and overcoming obstacles to make dreams come true. He also spoke of being born and raised in a polygamist commune in rural Montana before his family left at the age of 13.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.