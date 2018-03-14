Recent reports indicate that BYU is considering leaving the West Coast Conference for the Mountain West Conference, at least in basketball. As an alumnus of BYU and an avid member of Cougar Nation, I am strongly opposed to leaving the WCC for the MWC.

The WCC is a good fit for BYU. The WCC is a religiously based conference with high academic standards. It has accommodated BYU's unique needs, such as no Sunday play, it is convenient for BYU team travel, it is located where there are strong BYU supporters and, most important, it has been respectful of BYU and the LDS Church. I enjoy a good rivalry and active fans, but the anti-BYU conduct within the MWC was over the line for me. Sometimes bigger is not better.

Kevin Jones

Salt Lake City