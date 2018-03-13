In our church we sing a song that goes, “Walk a mile in your neighbor’s shoes. You will understand them better if you do … See the world through your neighbor’s eyes. There are many things you will come to realize … Walk a mile in their neighborhood. You will understand them better if you could.” The song concludes with “You will walk away with a different point of view.”

Wouldn’t it be great if our elected leaders and church leaders all had to take at least six months and try to live on minimum wage, with no car, no health care, in a tiny old motel room in a bad part of town? You can watch Morgan Spurlock try to live on minimum wage for 30 days on YouTube.

If they did this, maybe they would “walk away with a different point of view.”

Mark Rothacher

Holladay