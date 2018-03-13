SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing a child he baby-sat a decade ago.

Felipe Franco, 74, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of sodomy on a child, a first-degree felony, and three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

A teenage boy recently told authorities that about 10 years ago, when he was between 4 and 5, he was abused by Franco after his mother dropped him and his siblings off at his house to be baby-sat, according to charging documents.

There was no word Tuesday if investigators suspect there are additional victims.