SANDY — The 44th annual O’Reilly Auto Parts AutoRama returns to the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 State, on March 23.

The three-day auto show will feature hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars on display, as well as guest appearances by WWE wrestler Dean Ambrose, pinstripe artist Von Hot Rod, automotive painter and fabricator Charlie Hutton; and Dave Kindig and Kev Dog of Kindig-It Design, a Salt Lake custom car fabrication shop.

The event runs Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $18 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12; children under 6 get in free. Discount tickets — $2 off admission for adults and $1 off admission for children — can be found at all local O’Reilly Auto Parts stores

For a complete schedule of events, log on to Autorama.com.