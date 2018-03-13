Here’s something you might not know: Tuesday night’s “This Is Us” season finale was written by its co-executive producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who previously wrote an episode in February called “The Car.” Both tonight's episode and "The Car" were also directed by Ken Olin.

This is just one fact you can find from the This Is Us Writers Twitter account (@ThisIsUsWriters), which shares each episode’s specific writers and directors every week before the show’s episodes air.

As you probably know already, “This Is Us” is a hit NBC dramedy that focuses on the Pearson family’s generational story. The show stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as Jack and Rebecca, a married couple, who raise three children, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Tuesday night’s episode focuses on the wedding of Kate and her boyfriend Toby (Chris Sullivan). And, of course, the episode will feature a twist.

“There is a bit of a twist, in true 'This Is Us' fashion,” Metz said, according to People magazine. “Because the writers are genius.”

Indeed, the show’s writers have garnered a heavy dose of attention for adding twists, cliffhangers and misdirections (which reached a fever pitch when the show revealed Jack’s death on Super Bowl Sunday) into the show.

The aforementioned “This Is Us” writers Twitter account shares trivia notes about each episode. It also retweets and shares other tweets from the individual writers that offer a deeper glimpse into the show’s production.

The show’s creator, Dan Fogelman, often tweets out his thoughts on the show, too, which adds to the narrative that “This Is Us” is one of the most transparent television shows on the air right now.

For example, last week, Fogelman shared his thoughts on the episode “This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life,” which focused on Randall and Beth’s foster daughter Deja.

“Must acknowledge what [NBC] let us do last night,” he tweeted. “Our second-to-last episode of season featured little of our superstar cast and instead told the important story of a little girl’s life. Anyone writing the obituary for network TV may want to put down their pen for a second.”

Must acknowledge what @nbc let us do last night.



Our 2nd-to-last episode of season featured little of our superstar cast and instead told the important story of a little girl’s life.



Anyone writing the obituary for network TV may want to put down their pen for a second. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) March 7, 2018

“This Is Us” fans will also tweet at the account to share praise for the show’s storytelling.

@ThisIsUsWriters excellent job!!!! This show brings all of my hidden emotions I need to release, out! I can’t wait for next week! Tearssss! — . (@MuvaDollKeia) November 15, 2017

And the Twitter account might respond with some trivia. For example, Twitter user Amanda Fennelly asked about how important a necklace in season one would be later in season two.

“Hey @ThisIsUsWriters @Dan_Fogelman did you plan from early on in the very first season how important the necklace was going to be? #curious,” she asked in a tweet.

Hey @ThisIsUsWriters @Dan_Fogelman did you plan from early on in the very first season how important the necklace was going to be? #curious — Amanda Fennelly (@amandafennelly) November 15, 2017

The account quoted the tweet and responded, “Yes. It was planted in Episode 6 of Season 1.”

Yes. It was planted in Episode 6 of Season 1. https://t.co/gO2VIMwKLQ — ThisIsUsWriters (@ThisIsUsWriters) November 15, 2017

The show’s showrunners, including Fogelman, Berger and Aptaker, have made headlines before for their unique approach to a writers room. All three told The Hollywood Reporter that the show purposefully hired a diverse group of writers. Fogelman, Berger and Aptaker are all white, so they wanted to hire other people who could represent different groups of people.

So, they hired 10 total writers, three of whom are African-American.

Aptaker said the showrunners “really, really tried to make the writers room a place where we can have those kinds of conversations — the kinds you don’t have permission to have in your daily life.”