BLUFFDALE — The city will hold an earthquake drill on April 21 in conjunction with the Great Great Utah ShakeOut on April 19.

Residents are being asked to register their family at shakeout.org/Utah. Then at 9 a.m. on that day, everyone in the city will be asked to drop, cover and hold on. At 9:02 a.m., residents are then urged to gather their family and show everyone where the shut-offs for water, electricity and gas are.

A shake-out party and preparedness fair will then be held at City Hall, 2222 W. 14400 South, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fair will include information booths, games, prizes and lunch provided by the Bluffdale Lions Club.

For questions, email nhall@bluffdale.com.