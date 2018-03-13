WEST JORDAN — Beginning in April, crews with the Utah Department of Transportation will begin widening 5600 West from 7800 South to 8600 South.

The road, which will be temporarily closed for 45 days during the estimated 115-day construction period, will be widened to five lanes. In addition, crews will install a new traffic signal at 8200 South, and add new storm drains, sidewalks, bike lanes, lighting and a privacy wall where none currently exist.

The entire project is expected to wrap up by November and cost an estimated $3.6 million.