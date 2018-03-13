PROVO — A Provo photographer accused of inappropriately touching teen boys while they posed in their underwear pleaded guilty Monday.

Kyle Celis Navarrete, 32, pleaded guilty in 4th District Court to two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16- or 17-year-old, a class A misdemeanor.

At sentencing, currently scheduled for April 23, Navarrete faces a potential prison term of one to 15 years for each of the felony charges, while the misdemeanors carry a possible year in jail.

In exchange for Navarrete's plea, prosecutors dismissed a charge of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony, and four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

In the fall of 2017, Navarrete arranged photo shoots with at least four boys, ages 16 and 17, and told them they needed to "take underwear photos to get a modeling career," according to a police affidavit.

"Defendant enticed each boy to participate with promises of and lies about obtaining modeling work through modeling agencies with the photographs defendant was taking of the boys," charging documents state.

Police said Navarrete would touch the boys' genitalia under the guise of "adjusting" them to look better for the photos, according to the affidavit. On at least one occasion, Navarrete had one of the boys touch him, the charges state.

Navarrete ran his own photography company called Island Boys Photography. He had a mobile studio, worked alone and took out ads online looking for aspiring models and clients.