SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man who already faces more than a dozen felonies in 10 separate cases now faces five new felonies, including aggravated kidnapping.

Harley Gregory Welsh, 39, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, violating a sentencing order and retaliating against a witness, third-degree felonies; criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor; and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

On Oct. 18, Welsh went to the apartment of his ex-girlfriend, "kicked the door open," then "kicked in the bathroom door" where his former girlfriend was and "knocked her down," according to charging documents. Police say Welsh was carrying a crowbar as he broke in and "completely knocked the (bathroom) door off the hinges."

Welsh then wrapped an extension cord around the woman's feet and pulled her into the kitchen, the charges state. The woman said she eventually agreed to leave with Welsh if he would leave the others in the residence alone.

The couple got into Welsh's van and left at a high rate of speed. Welsh then "tried to push her out of the vehicle while he was driving," according to the charges.

The woman was able to get out of the vehicle and tried running away, but Welsh caught up with her, forced her back into the van, and "attempted to zip tie her arms and legs," the charges state.

The woman told Welsh that her ribs were broken and convinced him to take her to the hospital. He threatened the woman that if she told police what had happened, "the police would find two bloodied corpses in the residence," the charges say.

The ex-girlfriend already had a protective order against Welsh at the time for a prior domestic incident.

It was after that incident that police and prosecutors say Welsh went on a torrid monthlong crime spree. Court documents allege:

• Nov. 17 — Welsh stole a Chevy Malibu belonging to his sister.

• Nov. 17 — Welsh pulled up to a car in a parking garage, 35 N. Rio Grande, while driving the Malibu, spray-painted the nearby security camera and then broke out a car window to steal items inside.

• Nov. 28 — Welsh stole a Honda car parked at the University of Utah, leaving the Chevy behind.

• Nov. 28 — Welsh spray-painted a security camera at the Bureau of Land Management building.

• Dec. 7 — Welsh cut out a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at the U. He is seen in surveillance video driving the stolen Honda.

• Dec. 12 — Welsh, now back in the stolen Malibu, is spotted asleep in the driver's seat near 4932 S. Howick St. (210 West). While he was asleep, officers set up a spike strip under Welsh's rear tires, trying to pin him in, according to police. The officers then used an air horn to wake up Welsh. Welsh immediately rammed two police cars on either end of his, and drove away. The stolen vehicle was found abandoned near 32 E. Central Ave. (4100 South).

• Dec. 12 — After dumping the Chevy, police believe Welsh ran to a nearby car lot and jumped into a Ford Expedition that was running but not occupied.

• Dec. 14 — A Salt Lake police officer spotted the stolen Expedition near 1750 S. State. Welsh sped away when the officer attempted to pull him over. The officer did not initiate a chase due to public safety concerns.

• Dec. 15 — Unified police found Welsh and the stolen Expedition in a parking garage. He was standing outside the vehicle and an officer ordered him to put his hands up. He placed his hands in the air, smiled and then jumped in the SUV to attempt to flee. When he realized he was boxed in, Welsh got out and ran.

• Dec. 15 — Welsh stole a car left running at a Maverick, 710 E. 2700 South.

• Dec. 17 — Welsh attempted to flee from police yet again in a low-speed pursuit. At the end of the chase, Welsh again got out and ran, but was captured this time by a police K-9.