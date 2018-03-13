WEST JORDAN — A registered sex offender was charged Monday with numerous counts of possessing child pornography and a no bail warrant was requested for his arrest.

Michael James Coon, 50, of Salt Lake City, is charged in 3rd District Court with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation into Coon began in November when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip of child pornography being uploaded. Investigators were able to trace the source to Coon's address, according to court records.

Coon was convicted of two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony, in 2007. He was given a suspended prison sentence and placed on probation. But he violated the conditions of his probation and was sent to the Utah State Prison on a one-to-15-year sentence in 2009, according to court records.

Prosecutors noted in their new charges that, "Michael Coon is aware of the investigation and has deliberately evaded attempts by officers to contact or locate him. Visits to his residence and communication with his family have been unsuccessful in either locating Michael Coon or establishing contact with him to discuss the investigation."