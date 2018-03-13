SALT LAKE CITY — Jude Law will hunt down Johnny Depp in the upcoming film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the upcoming film, bringing Harry Potter fans back into the magical wizarding world.

In the trailer, the clumsy Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) returns alongside a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). It appears as though Newt heads to Paris on Dumbledore’s instruction as the two wizards seek out Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who wants to rule the non-wizarding world, according to Variety.

Watch the trailer below.

The film drops on Nov. 16, 2018.

Harry Potter fans received a teaser to the trailer on Monday, which didn’t do much except show the off a few old Harry Potter book pages.

Back in November, Warner Bros. released a teaser that showed off the film’s cast, which includes Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Ezra Miller as Credence, an Obscurial.

The first film in the Harry Potter spinoffs, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” earned more than $814 million worldwide on a $180 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo, which keeps track of box office numbers. The film was nominated for two Oscars in 2016 and won for best costume design. The Clean Cut is a regular feature that highlights family friendly videos.