Two passengers were injured when a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing after smoke from an electrical fire filled the plane's cabin.

According to CBS in Dallas Fort-Worth, the Boeing 737 flight was traveling from Dallas to Phoenix when it made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fire Department said in a tweet that two people were hospitalized, but their injuries remained unknown.

Passengers were asked to jump from the plane and slide down the emergency landing slide.

Passengers were placed on a second flight that later arrived at Dallas’ Love Field on Monday morning.

Southwest sent a statement to NBC 4 New York explaining the events, saying that about 140 passengers were evacuated from the flight.

"The captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan,” the statement said.

“Our people in Albuquerque worked to get customers onboard another aircraft to continue their journey to Dallas,” the statement continued. “The diverted aircraft will remain in Albuquerque until our mechanics inspect and clear its return to service."

Fellow passengers described the strange events in tweets, according to Travel + Leisure.

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. Had to open the emergency door and catch people sliding down from the wing. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir pilots and crew to get us safe. #flight3562 pic.twitter.com/704x75ORgN — David Fleck (@fleckd) March 12, 2018

One passenger praised Southwest for making the emergency landing.

Just made an emergency landing in Albuquerque. @SouthwestAir flight attendants did a great job! — Maj. Max Geron (@MaxDPD) March 12, 2018

Other passengers celebrated the safe landing.

Was on @SouthwestAir Flight #3562 which was diverted to #ABQ due to mechanical failure and the smell of smoke in the cabin. Thank you the pilots and flight attendants for remaining extremely calm and professional. Definitely a crazy experience! pic.twitter.com/XzrkSbJHyn — Deven Lopez (@DevenderLopesh) March 12, 2018

Terrifying experience but we are safe . For the gentleman who helped me jump off the wing of the plane , I am forever thankful . Crew was great but what was mostly heartwarming is how everybody was helping everybody #flight3562 #Albuquerque #emergencylanding @SouthwestAir pic.twitter.com/NRzhGLa29W — Sara Hassan (@sarahassan) March 12, 2018

"A flight to remember," passenger Brandon Cox said, according to NBC 4 New York. "Something I hope I never experience again. You see these things in movies and never expect it to happen to you!"