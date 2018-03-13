Two passengers were injured when a Southwest Airlines flight made an emergency landing after smoke from an electrical fire filled the plane's cabin.
According to CBS in Dallas Fort-Worth, the Boeing 737 flight was traveling from Dallas to Phoenix when it made an emergency landing in Albuquerque.
The Albuquerque Fire Department said in a tweet that two people were hospitalized, but their injuries remained unknown.
Passengers were asked to jump from the plane and slide down the emergency landing slide.
Passengers were placed on a second flight that later arrived at Dallas’ Love Field on Monday morning.
Southwest sent a statement to NBC 4 New York explaining the events, saying that about 140 passengers were evacuated from the flight.
"The captain declared an emergency to receive priority handling from air traffic controllers after deviating from the filed flight plan," the statement said.
“Our people in Albuquerque worked to get customers onboard another aircraft to continue their journey to Dallas,” the statement continued. “The diverted aircraft will remain in Albuquerque until our mechanics inspect and clear its return to service."
Fellow passengers described the strange events in tweets, according to Travel + Leisure.
One passenger praised Southwest for making the emergency landing.
Other passengers celebrated the safe landing.
"A flight to remember," passenger Brandon Cox said, according to NBC 4 New York. "Something I hope I never experience again. You see these things in movies and never expect it to happen to you!"