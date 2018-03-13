HEBER CITY — A snowmobiler who had been missing for four days near the Strawberry River drainage area of Wasatch County was found safe Tuesday.

David C. Hales, 60, of Heber City, who owns a cabin in the Timberlakes area on the far east side of the county, went for a 30 minute snowmobile ride on Friday "when he made a wrong turn. He said that because of the deep snow, he could not turn the sled around," said Wasatch County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Jared Rigby.

Hales began walking out of the area on Sunday, Rigby said.

He was reported missing about 8 p.m. Monday. Search and rescue crews from the Wasatch County and Summit County sheriff's offices, and the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The search was called off about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. It resumed later in the morning and about 9:45 a.m., two helicopter pilots from the Wasatch search and rescue team spotted Hales walking near the Strawberry River drainage area walking toward state Route 40, he said. Rigby described the man as being in "relatively good health," and said he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, including hypothermia.

